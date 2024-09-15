Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Down 36.7% in August

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VOD
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
