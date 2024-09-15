Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Down 36.7% in August

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VOD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.