Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,584 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $36,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

VMC stock opened at $237.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.19. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.