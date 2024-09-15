Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) VP Nicholas Yu Sells 14,574 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) VP Nicholas Yu sold 14,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $10,493.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 448,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Nicholas Yu sold 4,681 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $3,978.85.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PET opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.75. Wag! Group Co. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 1,880.60% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PET. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wag! Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wag! Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wag! Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Featured Stories

