Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

WJX opened at C$25.06 on Friday. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$23.15 and a 1 year high of C$34.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$568.30 million during the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wajax will post 3.8712716 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WJX. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Wajax and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wajax from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

