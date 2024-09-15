Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Up 24.4%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) shares rose 24.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 86,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 51,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Walker River Resources Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$13.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23.
Walker River Resources Company Profile
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
