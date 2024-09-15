Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Up 24.4%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) shares rose 24.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 86,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 51,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Walker River Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23.

Walker River Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.