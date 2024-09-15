Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $429,629,000 after acquiring an additional 732,313 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,967 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 74,143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 307.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 202,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after buying an additional 152,845 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock valued at $788,678,803 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 1.2 %

Walmart stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $647.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $80.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

