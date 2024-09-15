Warberg Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL)

Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,950,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHKEL opened at $55.00 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

