Warberg Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:PCSC)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:PCSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Perceptive Capital Solutions in the second quarter worth about $302,000.

Get Perceptive Capital Solutions alerts:

Perceptive Capital Solutions Stock Performance

Perceptive Capital Solutions stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Company Profile

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:PCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptive Capital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptive Capital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.