Warberg Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,849 Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Nova Vision Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,738,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Nova Vision Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:NOVV opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $73.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,850.93 and a beta of -0.01. Nova Vision Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $55.28.

Nova Vision Acquisition Profile

Nova Vision Acquisition ( NASDAQ:NOVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the PropTech, FinTech, ConsumerTech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors.

