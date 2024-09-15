Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes $127,000 Position in Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Prairie Operating as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prairie Operating during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

PROP stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Prairie Operating Co. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.38). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prairie Operating Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Craig Owen sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $61,536.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,955.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $126,107. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

