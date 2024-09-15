Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Duos Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUOT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 150.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 52,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOT opened at $2.44 on Friday. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duos Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:DUOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 213.96% and a negative return on equity of 248.58%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duos Technologies Group, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

