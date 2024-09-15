Warren Mcdonald Sells 1,500 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $37,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Warren Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Warren Mcdonald sold 1,532 shares of Business First Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $39,387.72.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.97. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.16 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.05%.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 19.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 68,506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,955 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2,249.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group upped their target price on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

