Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$144,051.88 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$252.28, for a total transaction of C$144,051.88.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of Waste Connections stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.75, for a total transaction of C$90,875.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.15, for a total value of C$180,150.00.

Waste Connections stock opened at C$252.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$248.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$236.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$174.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$253.32.

Waste Connections last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 10.0831994 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$196.10.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

