WAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.05 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $107.05 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,249,340,700 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496,194,418 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,249,049,094.972166 with 3,496,135,977.987279 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03088463 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $5,834,185.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

