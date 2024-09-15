Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,416,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 60,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.40 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

