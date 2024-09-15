Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $885.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $903.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $857.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $814.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $902.13.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

