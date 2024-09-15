Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000.

GBTC stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $65.61.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

