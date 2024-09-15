Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.37. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

