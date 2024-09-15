Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 418 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,971,000 after acquiring an additional 134,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $102.03 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

