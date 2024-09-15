Wedbush Trims GameStop (NYSE:GME) Target Price to $10.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GME

GameStop Price Performance

GameStop stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 258.16 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.67 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GameStop will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 41.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.