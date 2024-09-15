Weik Capital Management Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $296.53 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.