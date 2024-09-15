Weik Capital Management Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Weik Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for about 2.5% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,073,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $520.68 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $541.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

