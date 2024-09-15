Weik Capital Management Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Weik Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in Hershey by 8.9% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 34.2% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.21.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $200.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.11 and a 200-day moving average of $193.69. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $213.85.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

