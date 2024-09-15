Weik Capital Management Sells 150 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Weik Capital Management decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average is $144.16.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.