Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.4% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 106,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

WFC stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $179.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

