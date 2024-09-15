Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $1,160,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,287.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88,325 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.90.

NYSE:WAB traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,755. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $98.70 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.62 and its 200-day moving average is $157.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

