Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 89,444 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 708,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 157,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.87. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

