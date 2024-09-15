Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,200 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $862,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in HSBC in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 67.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 81.8% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 35,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $45.53.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. Research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.14%.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.