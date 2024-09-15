Westover Capital Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Infosys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,547,000 after acquiring an additional 209,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $6,205,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infosys

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.