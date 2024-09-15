Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,299,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,549 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,586. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $124.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

