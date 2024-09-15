Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WST opened at $300.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.27 and its 200 day moving average is $339.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $413.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

