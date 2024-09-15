Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WHG stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.15. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 459,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 458,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 353,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 34,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

