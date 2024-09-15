Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,757 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $18,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

