Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dover by 153.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dover by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after purchasing an additional 414,481 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after buying an additional 157,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $175,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.75. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

