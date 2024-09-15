Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 66.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Mills by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

