William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,215,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,414 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of NU worth $67,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 179.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NU shares. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

NU stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $15.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

