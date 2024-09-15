William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.61% of PBF Energy worth $33,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $20,964,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,527,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,882,283.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,087,500 shares of company stock worth $111,058,614 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.