William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $37.44 Million Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,585 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.39% of La-Z-Boy worth $37,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 789,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after buying an additional 190,651 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 14.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 982,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 124,409 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 167,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,584,000 after purchasing an additional 35,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

LZB stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.23 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.27%.

Insider Activity

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $159,062.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,881.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $182,342.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,779.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $159,062.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,372 shares in the company, valued at $137,881.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.