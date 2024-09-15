William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $42.65 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,144,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $42,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

