William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,395,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490,809 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of National Vision worth $83,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 165,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a market cap of $855.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

