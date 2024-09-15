William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 39,001 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,666 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $51,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Price Performance

BAP opened at $175.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.86. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $180.21.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

