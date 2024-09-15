William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,332,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,223,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Range Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 21.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RRC opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

