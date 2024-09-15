William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.74% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $43,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,065,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 391,964 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 786,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 122,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 5.1 %
TMHC opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $69.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMHC
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,949,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,966,317. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Morrison Home
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.