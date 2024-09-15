William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 26,895 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,895 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of Murphy USA worth $47,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Murphy USA by 1,091.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $8,949,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Murphy USA by 10.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,955.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,971,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,955.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,209 shares of company stock worth $16,564,666. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MUSA. Raymond James raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.50.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $533.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.46. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.46 and a 52 week high of $542.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.55%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

