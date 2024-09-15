William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 2,743 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.53% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $34,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,892,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:FCPT opened at $30.40 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Four Corners Property Trust

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.