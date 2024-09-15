William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 54,253 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,253 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.73% of Lantheus worth $40,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $1,269,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 168,114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lantheus by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 265.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $290,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,001. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LNTH. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.