Williams Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 49,472 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,937,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 197,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 57,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.99 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.