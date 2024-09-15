Williams Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,326 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $50.38 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

