Williams Financial LLC Invests $3.23 Million in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000. Williams Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DMXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 630,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 147,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $70.57 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $698.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

