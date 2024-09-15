Williams Financial LLC Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

